Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) Holdings Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,912 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 7.77% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 4th quarter worth $453,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the third quarter worth $285,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CUT opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

