Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $138.17 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $139.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.73.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

