InvestDigital Price Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. InvestDigital has a market cap of $261,518.16 and $215,196.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One InvestDigital token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00049089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.04 or 0.00651400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 87.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00064730 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00026049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

InvestDigital Token Profile

InvestDigital is a token. InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,693,045 tokens. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.