Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 12th (ALS, AT, BIR, BLDP, CERV, CEU, CR, CWX, DCBO, DXT)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 12th:

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) was given a C$17.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$29.00.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR)

had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$3.25 to C$5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $40.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from $38.00 to $35.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was given a $40.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$19.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.50.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$2.75. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) was given a C$2.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$2.30. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$0.75 to C$1.50.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.90 to C$1.40.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$1.35 to C$1.50.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) was given a C$10.50 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$75.00.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$98.00 to C$83.00.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$6.60 to C$8.25.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) was given a C$6.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $174.00 to $171.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$210.00 to C$205.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$6.60 to C$10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its target price raised by Pi Financial from C$2.45 to C$3.00.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) was given a C$3.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$3.60 to C$3.25.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) was given a C$3.25 price target by analysts at CIBC.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) was given a C$4.50 price target by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$0.30 to C$0.85. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$2.50.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$3.50 to C$4.25.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$4.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$4.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from C$97.00 to C$104.00.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) was given a C$114.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) was given a C$23.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) was given a C$3.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$38.00.

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$43.00.

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

(NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) was given a C$7.00 price target by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$4.25 to C$5.00.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$1.90 to C$4.20.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$145.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$128.00 to C$135.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$130.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$113.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$116.00 to C$125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$8.50.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$5.00 to C$8.50.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$5.00.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) was given a C$1.50 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was given a $5.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

