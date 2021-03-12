Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 12th (ALS, AT, BIR, BLDP, CERV, CEU, CR, CWX, DCBO, DXT)

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 12th:

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) was given a C$17.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$29.00.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$3.25 to C$5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $40.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from $38.00 to $35.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was given a $40.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$19.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.50.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$2.75. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) was given a C$2.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$2.30. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$0.75 to C$1.50.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.90 to C$1.40.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$1.35 to C$1.50.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) was given a C$10.50 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$75.00.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$98.00 to C$83.00.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$6.60 to C$8.25.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) was given a C$6.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $174.00 to $171.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$210.00 to C$205.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$6.60 to C$10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its target price raised by Pi Financial from C$2.45 to C$3.00.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) was given a C$3.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$3.60 to C$3.25.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) was given a C$3.25 price target by analysts at CIBC.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) was given a C$4.50 price target by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$0.30 to C$0.85. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$2.50.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$3.50 to C$4.25.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$4.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$4.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from C$97.00 to C$104.00.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) was given a C$114.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) was given a C$23.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) was given a C$3.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$38.00.

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$43.00.

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

(NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) was given a C$7.00 price target by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$4.25 to C$5.00.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$1.90 to C$4.20.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$145.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$128.00 to C$135.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$130.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$113.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$116.00 to C$125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$8.50.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$5.00 to C$8.50.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$5.00.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) was given a C$1.50 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was given a $5.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.