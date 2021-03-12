Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT):

3/8/2021 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $106.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $106.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $74.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $58.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $116.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

ICPT opened at $20.77 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $95.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $53,662.71. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,509,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,563,000 after purchasing an additional 700,492 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 20,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 85.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

