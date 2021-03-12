Investors Purchase High Volume of TrueCar Put Options (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 402 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 605% compared to the typical daily volume of 57 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TrueCar by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,094,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,688 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,834,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,800,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $555.86 million, a PE ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 1.38.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRUE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Benchmark raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

