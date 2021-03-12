Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,578 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invitation Homes worth $18,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

Shares of INVH opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $31.23.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INVH shares. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

