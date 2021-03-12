InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) dropped 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 2,935,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 6,158,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 111,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.53% of InVivo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.