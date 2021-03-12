Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Up 160.0% in February

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPSEY remained flat at $$20.53 during midday trading on Friday. 92 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,617. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.04. Ipsen has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $27.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPSEY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ipsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

