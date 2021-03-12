iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,234 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

IGSB opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.