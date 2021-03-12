iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.41 on Wednesday, reaching $257.91. 85,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,868. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $257.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.96.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

