iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,946 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.5% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $44,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.24. The company had a trading volume of 96,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,868. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $257.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.70 and a 200-day moving average of $217.96.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

