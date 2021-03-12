iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207,770 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Veritable L.P. owned 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $60,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Financialcorp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.73. 231,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,381,229. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.94.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.