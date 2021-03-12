iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,349,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 232,603 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,000,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 182.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 90,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,641,000.

Shares of FALN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.03. 18,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,769. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $29.74.

