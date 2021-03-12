iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 193.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,705 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $108.93 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.01.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

