iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 335.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,502 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

Shares of EWZ opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $32.87.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

