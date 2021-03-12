iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,256 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 3.28% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $1,724,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,909,396. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.