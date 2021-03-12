iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Up 170.2% in February

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 170.2% from the February 11th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ENZL stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,310. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 52-week low of $35.70 and a 52-week high of $71.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.81.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.