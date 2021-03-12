iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 427,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 72,632 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of SMMV stock opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.73. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.