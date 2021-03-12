iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Boosted by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,119 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC owned 0.32% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $68,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $116.07. The company had a trading volume of 15,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,395. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.87 and its 200-day moving average is $116.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

