iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Veritable L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,256,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 4.9% of Veritable L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Veritable L.P. owned about 1.04% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $266,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,846. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.46. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $224.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.