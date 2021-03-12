iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Raised by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 928,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $182,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,647,000 after buying an additional 145,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,940,000 after buying an additional 61,618 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,383,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,343,000 after buying an additional 234,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,212,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 167,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM traded up $5.15 on Wednesday, reaching $228.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,546,695. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.87 and a 200-day moving average of $193.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

