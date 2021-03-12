iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Position Lessened by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,360 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 6.5% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $41,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.13. 3,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,153. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $238.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.87.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.