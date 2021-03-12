iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3,199.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,676 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $15,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 292,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,133 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 712,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,892,000 after buying an additional 67,189 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 13,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $74.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,933. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $74.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

