iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Veritable L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,288,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,008 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Veritable L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Veritable L.P. owned about 0.63% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $156,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,456,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,907,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $73.40. 124,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,417. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $74.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

