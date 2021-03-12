iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,593 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $455,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 205.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 129.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 19,770 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Bank of The West acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.66. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.