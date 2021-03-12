iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 302.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,540 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 574.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 131,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 112,384 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 255.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,682,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,232 shares during the period.

IVW opened at $63.31 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $67.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.25.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

