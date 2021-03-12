iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Position Increased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 355.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,808 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,374. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.39. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $93.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

