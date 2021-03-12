Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Short Interest Down 61.4% in February

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the February 11th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,225,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ISCNF remained flat at $$0.26 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 432,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,741. Isracann Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.

About Isracann Biosciences

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces medical cannabis in Israel and internationally. It also provides property development, facility design and construction, cultivation and processing, administrative, and technology licensing services. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

