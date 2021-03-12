Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Short Interest Down 61.4% in February

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the February 11th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,225,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ISCNF remained flat at $$0.26 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 432,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,741. Isracann Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.
