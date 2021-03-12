Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 760,700 shares, a growth of 182.2% from the February 11th total of 269,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,535.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISUZF remained flat at $$10.62 during midday trading on Friday. Isuzu Motors has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.