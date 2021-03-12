IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Short Interest Update

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 219,300 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the February 11th total of 554,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 99.7 days.

IWGFF has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IWGFF remained flat at $$4.54 during midday trading on Friday. IWG has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

