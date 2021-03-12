Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Hits New 1-Year High at $106.62

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $106.62 and last traded at $105.99, with a volume of 18243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.56. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth about $1,007,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,407,000 after purchasing an additional 74,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

