Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Holdings Lowered by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 632.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.36. 9,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,891. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.44 and its 200-day moving average is $103.32. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $121.71.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

