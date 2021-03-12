Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea Sells 16,881 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $169,822.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,616.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 28,336 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $426,456.80.

On Thursday, January 28th, Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,713 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $201,224.52.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. 6,757,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,078,428. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

