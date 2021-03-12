Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1,916.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 111,087 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,579,000 after purchasing an additional 216,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter.

VNLA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,602. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42.

