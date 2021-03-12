Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Update

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the February 11th total of 262,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of JBSAY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.50. 34,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,399. JBS has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.21.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

