JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Position Lowered by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,566,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85,653 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises approximately 8.9% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of JD.com worth $225,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 148.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,304,000 after buying an additional 4,201,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,297 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,301 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 110.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,206,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,588 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 36.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $345,364,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.35.

Shares of JD stock traded down $6.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,208,263. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

