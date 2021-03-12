JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at HSBC

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective lifted by analysts at HSBC from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JD. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.35.
Shares of JD traded down $6.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.71. 864,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,208,263. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.06. The company has a market cap of $112.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,783,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,770,000 after buying an additional 408,367 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after buying an additional 3,362,297 shares during the period. TRG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $979,596,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $688,544,000 after purchasing an additional 262,068 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About JD.com
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
