JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at HSBC

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective lifted by analysts at HSBC from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JD. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.35.

Shares of JD traded down $6.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.71. 864,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,208,263. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.06. The company has a market cap of $112.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,783,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,770,000 after buying an additional 408,367 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after buying an additional 3,362,297 shares during the period. TRG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $979,596,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $688,544,000 after purchasing an additional 262,068 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

