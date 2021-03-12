JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Raised to $110.00 at UBS Group

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $105.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s previous close.

JD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.95.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $86.43 on Friday. JD.com has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $363,951,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $19,118,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

