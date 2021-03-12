Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF)

Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Senior in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.09.

Get Senior alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNIRF opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Senior has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.