Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on H.I.S. Co., Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HISJF)

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for H.I.S. in a report issued on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS HISJF opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03. H.I.S. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $22.95.

About H.I.S.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

