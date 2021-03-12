JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Trading 5.1% Higher

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s share price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.60 and last traded at $20.43. 9,502,798 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 9,248,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,520.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,965 shares of company stock worth $262,562. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 60.0% during the third quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

