Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Shares Gap Up to $2.41

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $2.63. Jianpu Technology shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 1,700 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

