John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.53 Million

Equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will post $420.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $417.80 million to $423.00 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $457.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.40.

In related news, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $36,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,471.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,657 shares of company stock worth $1,411,147 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000.

NYSE:JBT opened at $139.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

