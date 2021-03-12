John Hakopian Sells 10,000 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,071.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Hakopian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00.

On Monday, March 1st, John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $468,600.00.

Shares of First Foundation stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $24.85. 220,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,993. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. Analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.80%.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in First Foundation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

