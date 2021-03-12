Joint Ventures Market Cap Hits $40,484.24 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $40,484.24 and $8,852.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 20% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00049393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.93 or 0.00647084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00065181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 57.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00026125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

