Jon Christianson Sells 1,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $121,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $165,045.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $132,240.00.

Palomar stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.28. 243,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,660. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.53 and its 200-day moving average is $92.39. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.71 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Palomar during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Palomar by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.