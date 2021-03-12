Jonathan G. Ornstein Sells 20,000 Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Stock

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,625,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,381,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,764. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 3.12.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MESA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

