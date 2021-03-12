Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Shares Down 11.7%

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) was down 11.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 848,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 596,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNCE shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.50. Equities research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $68,837.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,784.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,258.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,214 shares of company stock worth $1,214,839 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

