JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 173,605 shares during the quarter. JOYY makes up approximately 1.5% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of JOYY worth $38,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in JOYY by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in JOYY by 20.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in JOYY by 3.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 4.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on YY shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. JOYY has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.78.

NASDAQ YY traded down $10.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.54. 57,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,974. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.27. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

